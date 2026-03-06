Chautauqua County History Expo To Mark 250th Anniversary Of The USA

The Second Annual Chautauqua County History Expo will mark the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2 at the Town of Chautauqua Community Municipal Building (Old Mayville High School), located at 2 Academy Street in Mayville

Chautauqua County Historian’s Office said that following a successful inaugural year, the 2026 History Expo will be larger, more interactive, and expanded in scope. Attendees are invited to meet local historians, explore their exhibits, and connect with the people dedicated to preserving Chautauqua County’s history. The event is designed to be family friendly and will offer visitors an expanded opportunity to experience the rich and diverse history of Chautauqua County through exhibits, speakers, music, reenactments, and hands-on activities.

The 2026 History Expo will place a special emphasis on America 250, highlighting Chautauqua County’s role in the American Story, from early American history, including the Revolutionary War era and the War of 1812, to more recent exhibits.

Featured speakers will include:

Norman Carlson , Chautauqua County Historian

Chautauqua County Revolutionary War: Things You Didn’t Know

, Chautauqua County Historian Chautauqua County Revolutionary War: Things You Didn’t Know Traci Langworthy , Interim Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, SUNY JCC

Chautauqua County in the War of 1812

, Interim Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, SUNY JCC Chautauqua County in the War of 1812 Paul Fardink, National Society Sons of the American Revolution

Chautauqua County Revolutionary War Veterans and Burial Sites

Music also will be featured throughout the day, including a performance by the Jamestown Harmony Express, coming off a national appearance in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2026, as part of America 250 celebrations.

Family-Friendly Activities and Interactive Experiences will include:

• Children’s history-focused activities, including invisible ink, secret message code, and “Revolutionary War spy” activities

• A themed photo booth by Bow Tie Photo Booths

• Historical reenactments and re-enactors in period dress

• Interactive exhibits and demonstrations

Attendees are encouraged to dress in red, white, and blue or in historical attire to help celebrate America 250 and bring history to life.

Organizers are now welcoming exhibitors, and historical organizations to participate. Exhibitors are expected to be wide-ranging and include historical literature, local artifacts, exhibits, displays, authors, municipal historians, historical societies, libraries, genealogy groups, and other history-related organizations.

Exhibitor registration is available online at chqhistoryexpo.com. Display sign-ups are free through June 30, 2026. After June 30, a $20 registration fee will apply.

The Chautauqua County History Expo is a non-profit, community-focused event, and program advertisements and sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting local history and education. Sponsorship details will be posted online, with opportunities to support expanded programming and family activities.

Community members are encouraged to stay connected as planning continues. Event updates, announcements, and highlights will be shared on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CHQHistory.

Additional details — including a full schedule, vendor lists, and special announcements — will be released in the coming months.

For more information, to register as a vendor or exhibitor, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit chqhistoryexpo.com or email: info@chqhistoryexpo.com.