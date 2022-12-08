Chautauqua County Holding Off On Updating Shared Service Initiative Until 2023

The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative will not be updated for 2022.

The Chautauqua County Planning Department said counties outside New York City are no longer required by the state to develop a new plan or revise and update a previously approved plan.

The shared services initiative generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state.

County Executive PJ Wendel and the Department of Planning and Development will work with project partners and municipal leaders in 2023 to submit applications in order to receive match funding for savings achieved from the implementation of new shared services actions completed in 2022.

The County also will in 2023 reassess the 2021 Plan and decide if there are new projects that would be eligible for match funding based on the likelihood of the implementation of these projects taking place in 2024.

For more information on New York State’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, you can email County Planning Coordinator Rebecca Wurster at wursterr@chqgov.com.