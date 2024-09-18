Chautauqua County Humane Society Receives $1.5 Million Grant

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will receive a $1.5 million grant from the Golisano Foundation.

The agency is one of 82 organizations receiving funding from a $360 million pot announced by Tom Golisano in Rochester on Tuesday. Golisano is the founder of Paychex and chairman of the Golisano Foundation.

Humane Society Director of Fundraising & Communication Brian Papalia said the funding is unrestricted and will be paid over four to five years.

He likened the grant announcement to winning the lottery and said it will help the agency with a new state standards act that is going into effect soon, “This changes the game for animal care, and staffing, and tracking and all of that. We might have to look at getting a new building, We have some major, major projects that are on the horizon and to suddenly have this money, which is not a cure all to all of that, but it’s an amazing step forward to get some of that stuff jumpstarted. I’m almost at a loss for words.”

Papalia said the Chautauqua County Humane Society’s annual budget is around $5 million.

He said this isn’t the first time the agency has received funding through the Golisano Foundation’s Bailey and Friends fund, “And we’ve had people from the Golisano Foundation.. they will come down and meet and take tours because they really are thorough and want to know what they’re supporting which is always welcome.”

The 82 organizations receiving funding are in the categories of health, education, intellectual and developmental disability services, general community, and animal welfare.

The full list of donations can be viewed here:

https://golisanofoundation.org/tom-golisano-makes-remarkable-philanthropic-gifts-of-360-million-to-82-non-profits-across-upstate-new-york/