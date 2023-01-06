The Chautauqua County Humane Society spayed or neutered over 200 cats in 2022 as part of its efforts to reduce the feral cat population in Jamestown.

Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the shelter plans to continue its Trap, Neuter, Vaccination, and Return; or TNVR, program for this year, “What we’re looking for is people who be able to work with us in the sense that they can come in and borrow a trap or traps from us. They can trap the cats, bring the cats in so they can be done, and also, afterwards, help us make sure the cats get the proper aftercare they need before they get released back to where they were found.”

Papalia said the Humane Society is doing some of the spaying and neutering in house while still working with Operation Pets in Blasdell for surgeries.

According to cats.org.uk, an unspayed cat may have between 4 to 8 kittens in a litter.

In April 2022, Jamestown City Council approved an ordinance to establish a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return (TNVR) program for feral cats in the city in addition to voting to contract with the Chautauqua County Humane Society for $5,000 to run that program.

Papalia said the Humane Society is still accepting financial donations to help with the program. Visit chqhumane.org for more information.