Chautauqua County Humane Society To Receive $1.5 Million From Golisano Foundation

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will receive a $1.5 million grant from the Golisano Foundation.

The agency is one of 82 organizations receiving funding from a $360 million pot announced by Tom Golisano in Rochester on Tuesday. Golisano is the founder of Paychex and chairman of the Golisano Foundation.

Humane Society Director of Fundraising & Communication Brian Papalia said the funding is unrestricted and will be paid over four to five years. He likened the grant announcement to winning the lottery and said it will help the agency with the new state standards act that is going into effect soon.

Papalia said the Chautauqua County Humane Society’s annual budget is around $5 million.

