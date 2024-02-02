Chautauqua County Is Preparing For April Solar Eclipse

New York counties in the path of totality for April’s solar eclipse are preparing for the event.

In Chautauqua County, the Office of Emergency Services, and partners, have launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign.

During the afternoon of April 8, 2024, a total eclipse will encompass the western and northern parts of New York State. In less than 15 minutes within a 3:15 to 3:30 p.m. window, the moon will pass between the earth and sun, turning day into night for 1 ½ minutes to 3 ½ minutes.

The roughly 100-mile wide path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of the state at just after 3:15 p.m., and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh. The entire event will last for up to 2 ½ hours, marking the time the sun is first obstructed to the last moments when the moon’s shadow is cast.

This is the first total eclipse over New York State in 99 years

As anticipation builds for this remarkable occurrence, the county expects a significant influx of tourists eager to witness the eclipse.

Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman said while the eclipse itself poses no danger, “the anticipated influx of enthusiasts brings the potential for congestion. Our proactive public awareness campaign focuses on safety, preparedness, and collaboration to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all, turning this celestial event into a source of unity and wonder for Chautauqua County.”

Guttman offered the following tips:

Traffic and Arrival Precautions: Visitors are advised to “come early and stay late” and plan their trips to avoid traffic congestion. For locals, the best viewing spot is in your own back yard.

Eclipse Viewing Safety: People are encouraged to use approved solar viewing glasses to protect your eyes. Chautauqua County Government has ordered solar viewing glasses and will soon announce where residents and visitors alike can pick up a pair, for free.

Community Engagement: Officials have been collaborating with local businesses and groups to educate them about eclipse safety. The Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau has organized a list of eclipse themed events countywide at: tourchautauqua.com/explore/2024-eclipse