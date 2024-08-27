Chautauqua County is recognizing National Overdose Awareness Week.

Local officials and the CHQ Together We Can Coalition gathered in Dunkirk Monday to raise awareness about overdose prevention and recovery services.

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene employee Jennifer Larson, who founded the CHQ Together We Can Coalition, said they want to support families and individuals impacted by addiction, “The opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact on our community and countless others across the country. It is crucial that we come together to honor those who have lost their lives to accidental overdose and support those struggling with addiction to reduce stigma and this includes their families.”

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said that 30 years ago, Narcan was used rarely and that now it’s used several times a day in the county, “I’ve lost friends. I’ve seen families go through the trauma of finding an unresponsive loved one. Former students of mine, I’ve come across, and shake my head as to say ‘When, how, why?’ So this awareness is crucial.”

Wendel said fatal overdoses in the county were down 50% for the first half of 2024, compared with the same time frame in 2023, “But it’s not good enough. We need to continue to stay vigilant. We need to continue this process. Law enforcement and Mental Hygiene have created collaborations to work with all of our providers in Chautauqua County to make sure that we hopefully put an end to this.”

Both Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund and Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz have proclaimed August 25-31, 2024, as Overdose Awareness Week, with both city halls also being illuminated in purple.

On Saturday, August 31, which is National Overdose Awareness Day, CHQ Together We Can will hold their 1st Annual “Be The Light” event from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Point Gratiot Park in Dunkirk. The family event is free and will feature live music, speakers, kids activities, and a purple glow wand vigil at 8:00 p.m. to honor those no longer with us.