Chautauqua County Lakes, Waterways Grant Program Accepting Applications

The application period for Chautauqua County Lakes and Waterways Occupancy Tax Grant programs is now open.

The Occupancy Tax Programs provide funding for projects involving lakes and waterways with and are funded through revenue collected through the 2% share of the County’s 5% Occupancy Tax.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m., April 1, 2026.

This offering will fund projects during the 2027 Budget Year. There are two distinctly different grant programs, both of which are intended to increase Tourism and Recreation opportunities in Chautauqua County.

Only projects with in the watersheds of Bear, Cassadaga, Findley, Chautauqua Lakes and Lake Erie are eligible.

Chautauqua County Watershed Coordinator Dave McCoy said, “The In-Lake Grant Program funds lake maintenance and other projects that are undertaken in the water, while the Watershed Grant Program funds lakeshore and streambank stabilizations, agricultural runoff mitigation, establishment of riparian buffers and projects that are constructed on land. Both programs are competitive because we get many more applications than we can fund”.

Local government, not-for-profit organizations, businesses and all landowners of Chautauqua County are eligible to apply. The minimum request for funding is $5,000 and the maximum request is $50,000.

Applications are available on-line on the Chautauqua County Legislature’s website at chqgov.com and on the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development’s website at PlanningChautauqua.com.

Hardcopies of the applications are also available at the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development office, 201 West Third Street, Suite 115 in Jamestown, NY