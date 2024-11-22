Chautauqua County Legislator Susan Parker Resigns

Chautauqua County Legislator Susan Parker has announced her resignation.

The Fredonia Democrat posted on social media Thursday morning that she is resigning from District 4 effective Monday, November 25, 2024.

Parker stated,

“Running for office and being a legislator for 3 years has been an incredible education in the responsibility we have to our communities to work to to help in situations where people need a voice to advocate for change and to help our immediate communities and the county at large.

I am so very grateful to my constituents for electing me to serve District 4 in the Village of Fredonia, the Town of Pomfret, and the City of Dunkirk. It has been a privilege to work hard with others for District 4 residents and the county to affect positive change in our county.

I also want to express gratitude to our county employees for their continuing hard work on behalf of our county residents and taxpayers.

Thank you too to my fellow legislators, especially the members of the Democratic Caucus, for all their good work on behalf of the residents of individual districts and our county.

I wish the best for my fellow legislators; and hope that my resignation will allow a new legislator to be in place and representing District 4 in December and ahead of the 2025 fiscal year.”