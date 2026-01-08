Chautauqua County Libraries Receive $654,000 To Help With Building Repairs, Infrastructure Upgrades

Twelve libraries in the 150th Assembly District are receiving a total of $654,000 in state funding.
Assemblyman Andrew Molitor announced the funding through the New York State Aid for Library Construction Program will support critical building repairs and infrastructure upgrades that will strengthen community access to library services across Chautauqua County.
Libraries receiving funding in Molitor’s district include:
- Ashville Free Library ($25,481) will transform an unused side yard into a safe outdoor reading and programming space with new stonework, a pergola, and a garden walkway.
- Chautauqua Institution Library ($43,830) will renovate two bathrooms to improve functionality and aesthetics.
- Dunkirk Public Library ($54,235) will install a digital sign to better identify the library, display hours and promote upcoming programs.
- Fluvanna Free Library ($34,768) will replace its furnace and air conditioning with a modern HVAC system, remodel the community room and office space and enhance safety in the children’s area.
- James Prendergast Library (Jamestown) ($260,047) will upgrade its passenger elevator and enclose the loading dock to improve safety for patrons and staff.
- Kennedy Free Library ($24,503) will convert an existing conference room into two separate spaces and construct an additional conference room.
- Lakewood Memorial Library ($123,635) will improve accessibility by upgrading public entrances and terrace access, while also enhancing lighting for visibility and efficiency.
- Mary E. Seymour Memorial Free Library (Stockton-Cassadaga) ($8,715) will install attic insulation and a first-floor heat pump to improve heating and cooling efficiency. They also will receive $39,941 to install push-button doors, an access ramp, handrails, improved lighting, bathroom grab bars and accessible faucets.
- Mayville Library ($7,290) will replace two aging furnaces.
- Patterson Library (Westfield) ($62,128) will address safety, security and ADA compliance needs identified through a formal Existing Conditions Study.
