Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs.

The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.

In addition, the Division of Health will once again be a stand-alone department as the Chautauqua County Department of Health. It will include all County public health and disease prevention programs, Environmental Health Services, Coroners, and providing medical services to the County Jail and County Emergency Services.

Wendel said, “Many individuals and families often receive services from multiple areas of County Government and this restructuring will better integrate our mental hygiene and social services so that we are working on a united front to provide timely, accessible and quality care to County residents as we maximize our partnerships and improve community support systems.”

The changes, which are subject to the review by the Chautauqua County Legislature and New York State, are desired to take effect in early 2023.

Wendel also announced new leadership for these departments once the reorganization changes go into effect. Carmelo Hernandez will serve as Director of the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services and Dr. Michael Faulk will serve as Chautauqua County’s Chief Medical Officer and head of the Department of Health.