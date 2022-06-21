Chautauqua County OFA Director Dr. Mary Ann Spanos Honored as ‘Woman of Distinction’

Chautauqua County Office of Aging Services Director Dr. Mary Ann Spanos has been honored as a 2022 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction”

Dr. Spanos was recognized for her achievements and contributions to the community during a ceremony at the St. Nicholas Church Yassou Festival on Saturday. Dr. Spanos and her family have helped organize the annual Greek festival for many years.

State Senator George Borrello said he nominated Dr. Spanos for her longstanding community service and the way she and her staff responded to the COVID pandemic shutdown.

In addition to being OFAS Director, Dr. Spanos is president of US-Aging, the national association for Area Agencies on Aging. Dr. Spanos thanked Sen. Borrello for nominating her, adding that she loves her job because it enables her to use her training as a physical therapist to help residents remain independent and in their homes.

Spanos practiced physical therapy, specializing in geriatric rehabilitation, from 1986 to 2007, when she was appointed Director of Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Therapy from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1986, and her doctorate from Boston University in 2005.

Spanos lives in Bemus Point with her husband, George, and is the mother of two sons and a grandmother of one.

Established in 1998, the New York State Senate “Women of Distinction” Award pays tribute to women who have demonstrated remarkable character, initiative and commitment in serving their neighbors, strengthening our communities and acting as role models.