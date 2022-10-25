Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth Accepting Grant Applications

Applications for economic revitalization and long-term strategic investment grants are now being accepted by the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth.

CCPEG invites municipalities, nonprofits, academic institutions, economic development organizations, and community organizations to apply.

Grant awards typically range between $10,000 and $20,000; and requests of up to $50,000 will be considered.

Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise said that 13 projects received grants in 2022 through the program.

Interested applicants should submit an online application at chqpartnership.org. All applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m., December 2, 2022.

For additional information, visit https://www.chqpartnership.org/edprojectsupport, or contact Monica Simpson at (716) 363-3770 or simpsonm@chqgov.com.