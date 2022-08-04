Chautauqua County Receive $1.28 Million from NYS to Enhance Emergency Communications

Chautauqua County has been awarded $1,284,018 in state funding to enhance emergency communications.

The funds are part of a combined $100 million in state funding being awarded to 57 counties and New York City as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.

The funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES).

The funding announced is formula-based and provided through cellular surcharge revenue. The grants are specifically designed to help counties and the City of New York improve the methods used by first responders to communicate with one another. Recipients can use the funding to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites as well as enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems. The funding also supports training and exercises to promote interregional emergency communications and overall first responder readiness.