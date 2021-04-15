Chautauqua County Releases List of 2021 Road and Bridge Work

Chautauqua County will be paving 22 miles of county roads and rehabilitating or replacing over 18 bridges as part of the 2021 construction program. County Executive PJ Wendel and County Public Facilities Director Brad Bentley said this year’s program makes use of County forces, contracted labor, and shared services.

Wendel said $4-point-5 million dollars is budgeted for county highway and bridge capital work under the CHIPS and PAVE NY programs, with the County expecting to receive an additional $2-point-1 million dollars as part of funding increases to CHIPS, PAVE NY, and Extreme Weather Programs from the most recent New York State budget.

County crews have already started working on winter clean up, ditch work and patching pot-holes. Motorists are reminded to be aware of construction crews working on the highways.

DPF’s Project List for 2021 major Capital Projects include:

Rehabilitating County Bridge 259 on County Touring Route 77 in the Village of Sinclairville

Rehabilitating County Bridge 1065 on 28th Creek in the Town of Ellington

Rehabilitating County Bridge 314 on County Touring Route 53 in the Town of Carroll

Replacing County Bridge 151 on County Touring Route 45 in the Town of Busti

Replacing County Bridge 429 on County Touring Route 54 in the Town of Chautauqua

Replacing County Bridge 906 on 28TH Creek Road in the Town of Ellington

Replacing County Bridge 426 on County Touring Route 12 in the Town of Harmony

Rehabilitating of County Bridge 968 on County Touring Route 24 in the Town of Westfield

Replacing County Bridge 879 on County Touring Route 4 in the Town of Sherman

Rehabilitating of County Bride 818 on County Touring Route 34 in the Town of Carroll

Rehabilitating County Bridge 875 on South Phetteplace in the Village of Falconer

Replacing County Bridge 355 on County Route 67 in the Town of Ellington