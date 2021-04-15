Chautauqua County Releases List of 2021 Road and Bridge Work

Chautauqua County will be paving 22 miles of county roads and rehabilitating or replacing over 18 bridges as part of the 2021 construction program. County Executive PJ Wendel and County Public Facilities Director Brad Bentley said this year’s program makes use of County forces, contracted labor, and shared services.
Wendel said $4-point-5 million dollars is budgeted for county highway and bridge capital work under the CHIPS and PAVE NY programs, with the County expecting to receive an additional $2-point-1 million dollars as part of funding increases to CHIPS, PAVE NY, and Extreme Weather Programs from the most recent New York State budget.
County crews have already started working on winter clean up, ditch work and patching pot-holes. Motorists are reminded to be aware of construction crews working on the highways.
DPF’s Project List for 2021 major Capital Projects include:
- Rehabilitating County Bridge 259 on County Touring Route 77 in the Village of Sinclairville
- Rehabilitating County Bridge 1065 on 28th Creek in the Town of Ellington
- Rehabilitating County Bridge 314 on County Touring Route 53 in the Town of Carroll
- Replacing County Bridge 151 on County Touring Route 45 in the Town of Busti
- Replacing County Bridge 429 on County Touring Route 54 in the Town of Chautauqua
- Replacing County Bridge 906 on 28TH Creek Road in the Town of Ellington
- Replacing County Bridge 426 on County Touring Route 12 in the Town of Harmony
- Rehabilitating of County Bridge 968 on County Touring Route 24 in the Town of Westfield
- Replacing County Bridge 879 on County Touring Route 4 in the Town of Sherman
- Rehabilitating of County Bride 818 on County Touring Route 34 in the Town of Carroll
- Rehabilitating County Bridge 875 on South Phetteplace in the Village of Falconer
- Replacing County Bridge 355 on County Route 67 in the Town of Ellington
- Painting 3 county bridges throughout the county
- Paving on Clymer-Sherman Road (County Route 15) from NY 474 to NY 76 in the Town of Clymer and Sherman
- Paving on County Route 380 from Ellicott Road to US 20 in the Town of Portland/Village of Brocton
- Cold milling and paving on Centralia-Hartfield Road (County Route 54) from Stockton-Hartfield Road to Meadows Road in the Town of Chautauqua
- Paving on Sherman-Westfield Road (County Route 21) from Volusia to Jones Road in the Town of Westfield
- Cold milling and paving on South Roberts Road Urban Road to railroad tracks in the City of Dunkirk
- Cold milling and paving on South Work Street Village Limits to Main Street in the Village of Falconer
- Joint project with the City of Jamestown for the reconstruction of Barrett Avenue from Prather Avenue to Washington Street Bridge Ramp in the City of Jamestown
- Cold milling and paving on Pickard Hill Road (County Route 52) from Jones Corners to Red Bird Corners in the Town of Ellery
- Paving on Martin Road from the City Limits to NY 60 in the City of Jamestown
- Paving on Fredonia-Stockton Road (County Route 73) from County Route 380 to Village of Fredonia Towns of Stockton and Pomfret
- Additional projects may be completed as the construction season progresses.
