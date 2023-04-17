Chautauqua County Residents, Businesses Affected By Winter Storm Elliott Eligible for Federal Grants, Loans

Chautauqua County residents and small businesses affected by Winter Storm Elliott can now access federal grant and loan programs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of grants to assist residents in need of home repairs following the severe storm in December 2022. The Small Business Association (SBA) is also offering federal disaster loans for families, businesses, and farms with uninsured or under-insured losses due to the storm.

To qualify for the USDA grant, homes must be in the presidentially declared disaster areas in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Erie counties. The Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program offers up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm damaged homes. For more information on the program, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance

The SBA loan is available to families and businesses in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Erie counties. As of early April, the SBA has approved over $5.8 million in disaster loans for 195 businesses and residents across Western New York. The deadline to apply for this loan is April 28, 2023. For more information on this program, visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/