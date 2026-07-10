Chautauqua County Residents Can Visit Chautauqua Institution For Free July 17

The Jamestown YWCA is inviting residents to spend the day at Chautauqua Institution for free on July 17.

Friday, July 17 is Chautauqua County Day. County residents can enjoy free admission to the grounds which includes lectures.

The 10:45 a.m. morning lecture at the Amphitheater will feature Kevin R. Kosar and Kathyrin Dunn Tenpas. These are two of the nation’s leading experts in the workings of the U.S. federal government, governance, and interbranch relations. Kosar and Tenpas will present in tandem on the state of the federal government, federalism, and United States elections. The program concludes the weeklong exploration of “The 2026 Election: What’s at Stake?”

The 2:00 p.m. Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle lecture at the Hall of Philosophy will feature author Marie Arana. Arana wrote LatinoLand: A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority.

The Jamestown YWCA has tickets available for a catered lunch at the Presbyterian House next to the Amphitheater and tapas at the Everett Jewish Life Center. The cost is $35 and tickets can be ordered by visiting https://www.ywcajamestown.com/shop/tickets or calling 716-488-2237

The free gate pass and parking pass to Chautauqua Institution for Chautauqua County residents from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. can be obtained by visiting tickets.chq.org or calling the Chautauqua Institution Box office at 716-357-6250.