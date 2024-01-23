Chautauqua County School Resource Officer, Correction Officers Honored

A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and two Correction Officers have been honored for their life-saving actions, including the rescue of a local student.

The New York State Sheriff’s Association gave awards to SRO Deputy Brian Hanner, CO Tara Graves, and CO Keri Genthner for their exceptional service.

Deputy Brian Hanner, serving as the SRO at a local school district, was awarded the inaugural Sheriff Ronald Spike School Resource Officer of the Year Award. Presented for the first time in January 2024, the award recognizes Deputy Hanner’s quick thinking and empathetic actions.

In May 2023, Deputy Hanner received distressing information about a student. Deputy Hanner, alongside the school’s principal, rushed to the student’s residence. Deputy Hanner’s immediate response and life-saving efforts underscored the depth of his commitment to the well-being of the student.

CO Keri Genthner was awarded the Correction Officer of the Year accolade. Over her decade-long career, Genthner displayed courage and compassion, saving lives during critical incidents, including preventing suicides and overdoses within the facility.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone stated that CO Genthner responded to an inmate who was threatening self-harm and that her quick assessment, call for medical assistance, and securing of the scene showcased her ability to handle critical situations under intense pressure.

CO Tara Graves was honored with the Carl Draxler Award, recognizing her outstanding career at the Chautauqua County Jail. CO Graves has consistently displayed heroism, professionalism, and dedication, often in challenging circumstances.

In March 2009, CO Graves identified signs of choking during a routine mealtime and performed the Heimlich maneuver to save an inmate. In April 2016, her quick response to a colleague’s stroke resulted in timely medical assistance, minimizing long-term effects. CO Graves also demonstrated remarkable composure in diffusing a potentially harmful situation involving an inmate nearly three times her size in December 2019.

Sheriff Quattrone said Graves also supported fellow officers battling medical issues by fundraising over $200,000 through performances with her band.