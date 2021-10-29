WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest PA Man in Burglary

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Girard, Pennsylvania man who is a suspect in a burglary in the town of Westfield.

39-year old James Gnacinski was arrested yesterday afternoon in the town of Chautauqua without incident. He was initially charged with being a fugitive from justice out of the state of Pennsylvania but is facing local burglary charges as well.

The burglary incident had led to police asking residents Wednesday night to shelter in place in the towns of Westfield and Chautauqua while they searched for Gnacinski.

