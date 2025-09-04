Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Division Retired After 75 Years Of Service

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Division has retired after 75 years of service.

The unit’s officers and horses, a familiar sight at parades and fairs, performed many duties over the years including search-and-rescue to crowd control, while serving as ambassadors for the sheriff’s department and building a lasting connection with the community.

At a recent recognition event, the active and retired officers were honored by Chautauqua County Undersheriff Nate Baideme, State Senator George Borello, Brian Abram representing Congressman Langworthy’s office; and Officer in Charge LeRoy Parker.

The Mounted Patrol Division was established in 1950 by Sheriff Clarence D. Bell and Undersheriff Richard K. Monihan to provide traffic control, security, police escorts, and recovery assistance. Over the years, it had also been utilized for air accidents and search of lost cattle. According to Parker, officers on horseback had an advantage of greater visibility—both in spotting others and in being seen—as compared to patrols on foot or in vehicles.

In 1963, the Division was stationed at the Sterling Furniture Plant for four weeks during a labor strike between workers and management. Then in 1976, it was assigned to provide security at the Jamestown Airport for the arrival of the King of Sweden. On a later occasion, deputies assisted in the search for a missing child in the Fredonia area.

The county’s Mounted Patrol Division has long been a symbol of dedication, training, and teamwork between officers and their horses. But behind the pageantry of parades and public events lies a rigorous system of requirements that ensures both officers and their mounts are prepared for the demands of public safety.

Officer Parker said that every volunteer in the division is a certified sheriff’s deputy, staying, “They must complete extensive law enforcement training, including pistol practice at the range, knowledge of the penal code, pressure point techniques, handcuffing, and annual qualifications on all law enforcement protocols.”

In the late 1970s, the state added mandatory horseback training, requiring each officer to master saddling and bridling, proper riding techniques, and emergency response while mounted.

Horses themselves are held to exacting standards. Not every animal is suited for patrol duty.

Parker said, “We look for a calm, stable temperament. The horse has to trust its rider, tolerate sirens, helicopters, crowds, and other public situations without spooking.” Training scenarios include police escorts, managing large gatherings at fairs, assisting ambulances in congested areas, and participating in parades.

Being part of the Mounted Patrol is also a personal investment. The county provided no stables, so officers housed their horses on private property and covered all feeding, veterinary care, and equipment costs.

The division retired its mounted patrol unit with seven active members and three working horses, a sharp decline from its peak of twenty-five members when the unit was founded in 1950. According to Parker, the retirement was largely due to the aging of current members and the difficulty of recruiting new volunteers, given the extensive and costly state-mandated training and liability requirements.