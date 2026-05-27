Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Seeking New Information In Murder Of Kathy Wilson

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new information regarding the 1988 murder of Kathy Wilson.

The Sheriff’s Office recently made two separate posts about the unsolved case on social media asking for the public’s help.

One post is about the owner of a construction style work van, which was charcoal grey in color and likely a 1980s model. The van may have had only three windows. One was the front windshield, and the other two were the driver’s side and passenger side windows. The van had no windows in the rear and the van had no observed markings. The van was reportedly seen parked directly next to Kathy Wilson’s van around the time of her disappearance. Wilson’s van was a 1987 Plymouth Voyager, blue in color. Wilson’s van was located in the Chautauqua Mall parking lot on May 19, 1988 at 1:36 AM.

The other post requested that employees who worked in 1988 at the now closed “MCM Enterprises” located at 117 Liberty Street in Russell, Pennsylvania to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

If you were an MCM Enterprises employee in 1988 and have not been previously interviewed by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office investigators, you are asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases Team at (716) 753-4578 or via email to Tarpley@sheriff.us.

For those employees who worked at MCM Enterprises in 1988, and have previously been interviewed, you do not need to contact the Sheriff’s Office unless you have new information you want to share with investigators.

Anyone who knows the identity of a person who lived either in Chautauqua County, or the Warren County Pennsylvania region in May of 1988, who owned a van matching the description, is encouraged to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Case Team at (716) 753-4578 or by email at Tarpley@sheriff.us. Anyone who feels they have other information that pertains to the Kathy Wilson case is also encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.