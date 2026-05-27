Street Construction Projects Are Underway In Jamestown

The spring season means construction season has started in Western New York.

Jamestown Acting Director of Public Works Mark Roetzer says there are a number of road reconstruction projects scheduled to take place in Jamestown.

He said these projects involve digging up the existing road and then repaving the road along with replacing the curbs, “The big ones for this year are Barrow Street. We’ve started that project between Willard and English last year, and we’ll be finishing that up. Also, Schuyler between Indiana and Baker Street. We’ve already dug out half of it, and we will be paving it very shortly, and then finishing that one up next year.”

Roetzer said Isabella Street also will be reconstructed from Monroe to Jefferson Streets.

He said construction projects are chosen based on grading of streets by the head of DPW’s Street Division, “So, he looks at when the time a CHIP project was done on that street, because you can only use CHIP funds every 10 years. So, what’s the condition of the road? Is it eligible for CHIPS money? And, you just have a running list, and you basically just prioritize from there.”

Roetzer said the bulk of the projects are paid for using State Consolidated Highway Improvement (CHIPS) Funding as well as monies from the DPW’s budget.

Anyone wishing to know where crews are working on road projects may visit the city website at jamestownny.gov and click on the “Where We Are Working” link.

The 2026 Jamestown DPW Street Construction Projects List

The full interview with Mark Roetzer is available to listen to on demand here.