Chautauqua County To Receive Over $800,000 To Upgrade Emergency Communications Systems

Chautauqua County Government will receive over $800,000 to upgrade emergency communications systems and public safety answering points.

The funding was made available by two grants under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, which provides reimbursement to eligible counties to improve their emergency communication systems, as well as providing funding to further enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching abilities.

The funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.