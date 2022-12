Chautauqua County’s unemployment rate rose in November to 3.5% from 2.9% in October.

The State Department of Labor said November’s rate is still lower than November 2021 when it was 3.9%. The state’s unemployment rate has stayed steady at 4.3% for the month.

The DOL also has reported that Chautauqua County added 200 private sector jobs between November 2021 and November 2022.

Cattaraugus County’s unemployment rate also rose to 3.5% for November from October’s rate of 2.9%.