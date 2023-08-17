WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner Set for August 22

Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner Set for August 22

By Leave a Comment

Guests will enjoy a local foods buffet, visit with agricultural producers to learn more about agriculture in Chautauqua County, and win local products as door prizes.

The Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will be held August 22 in the town of Ellington.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview of Ellington on 1116 West Hill Road.

The Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Committee is hosting the event which feature a farm to table dinner from local farmers and producers.

Individual dinner tickets are available for $20 per person with children 12 and under $10. Contact Cassandra Skal at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County at (716) 664-9502 ext. 202 or cks83@cornell.edu to reserve your tickets.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.