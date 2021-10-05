Chautauqua Hometown Heroes Veterans Memorial to be Dedicated in Mayville Today

The Chautauqua Hometown Heroes Veterans Memorial will be officially dedicated today in Mayville.

The memorial incorporates walls of commemorative bricks honoring all Chautauqua County service men and women, many of whom have received the highest of military honors.

According to Chautauqua Hometown Heroes Veterans Memorial Board Member Jim Kurtz, a special effort is being made to honor those who were missing or killed in action, saying “Chautauqua County has 214 veterans who were either MIA or KIA and are buried in a foreign cemetery. Our intentions with creating this memorial were to provide a place where loved ones could gather to feel that their veteran was not forgotten.”

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation recently awarded a grant from its Fund for the Region to the Memorial to purchase 50 cenotaph bricks to honor these veterans.