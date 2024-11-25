Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care Invites Community To Join ‘Light A Life” Tradition

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care is inviting the community to join in a tradition of remembrance and celebration at this year’s “Light a Life.”

This annual event honors the memories of loved ones while supporting compassionate end-of-life care for individuals and families in the community.

The Light a Life celebration includes the beautiful lighting of the iconic “Pillar of Light,” which will shine throughout the holiday season. Community members are welcome to submit the names of loved ones to be displayed on the light tower, with no purchase necessary.

In addition, Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care is offering two unique memorial ornaments this year as part of the Light a Life program. These ornaments serve as meaningful keepsakes for honoring loved ones and can be purchased to support our mission.

The light tower will debut during the Jamestown Christmas Parade, where attendees can walk alongside the tower in memory of their loved ones. After the parade, it will be displayed at the organization’s Lakewood office for the remainder of the holiday season.

To purchase ornaments, submit a name for the light tower, or learn more about Light a Life, visit chpc.care/lal or contact 716-338-0033.

Names must be submitted by Tuesday, November 26 to be included on the Light Tower.