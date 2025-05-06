WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 08, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 08

JCC Spring Jam 2025 – Scharmann Theatre (SUNY JCC) – Jamestown

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Busti Tap House – Busti

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warrens – Warren

FRI May 09

Movies at the Reg: The Friend – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Alan Getto – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Jerrod Eggleston, Amber Shay Nicholson – St. Lukes Church – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Mark Connors – Nickel Plate Depot – Brocton

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT May 10

Reverberation Festival – Barker Commons – Fredonia

Hooligans Holiday – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ryah Lambert Band – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – MJs Tavern – Randolph

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – The Office – Kennedy

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Celeron

SUN May 11

Will Holton – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON May 12

Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown

TUE May 13

Memory Cafe Presents Madness Most Discreet – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

WED May 14