WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 08, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU May 08
- JCC Spring Jam 2025 – Scharmann Theatre (SUNY JCC) – Jamestown
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warrens – Warren
FRI May 09
- Movies at the Reg: The Friend – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Alan Getto – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Jerrod Eggleston, Amber Shay Nicholson – St. Lukes Church – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Mark Connors – Nickel Plate Depot – Brocton
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT May 10
- Reverberation Festival – Barker Commons – Fredonia
- Hooligans Holiday – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ryah Lambert Band – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – MJs Tavern – Randolph
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – The Office – Kennedy
- Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Celeron
SUN May 11
- Will Holton – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON May 12
- Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown
TUE May 13
- Memory Cafe Presents Madness Most Discreet – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
WED May 14
- Movies at the Reg: The Luckiest Man in America – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Warren Gives 2025 – Wicked Warrens – Warren
