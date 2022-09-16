WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care’s 6th Annual Butterfly Art & Charity Auction Returns Tonight

Butterfly art work for Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care art auction and charity event

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care‘s 6th Annual Butterfly Art and Charity Auction returns tonight.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville for the event, which includes a buffet dinner.

The art auction will feature butterfly art from schools across Chautauqua County representing more than 100 students. In addition to these works, area businesses and C-H-P-C supporters have donated items for the auction including sports jerseys, musical instruments, and more. Attendees can also participate in a basket raffle.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Art and Charity Auction support CHPC and the new Star Hospice House.

Tickets for adults are $25 with those age 17 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at CHPC.care/auction/

