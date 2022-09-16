Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care’s 6th Annual Butterfly Art & Charity Auction Returns Tonight

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care‘s 6th Annual Butterfly Art and Charity Auction returns tonight.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville for the event, which includes a buffet dinner.

The art auction will feature butterfly art from schools across Chautauqua County representing more than 100 students. In addition to these works, area businesses and C-H-P-C supporters have donated items for the auction including sports jerseys, musical instruments, and more. Attendees can also participate in a basket raffle.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Art and Charity Auction support CHPC and the new Star Hospice House.

Tickets for adults are $25 with those age 17 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at CHPC.care/auction/