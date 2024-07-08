Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care’s ‘Hole Out For Hospice’ Set for Aug. 9

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care‘s “Hole Out for Hospice” Golf Tournament is set for August 9.

The event will be held at the Chautauqua Golf Club in partnership with Howard Hanna Holt Real Estate.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available to suit various budgets and preferences. Each sponsorship level includes a sign to memorialize loved ones that will be prominently displayed on the course. Details and registration information can be found on the CHPC website at chpc.care/golf.

Team registrations and sponsorships are due by July 15. Visit chpc.care/golf or contact Zach Agett at zacharya@chpc.care for more information.