NY Residents To Receive Inflation Refund Checks This Fall

New York residents are expected to receive inflation refund checks in the mail this fall.

Governor Kathy Hochul first proposed the inflation refund checks last December and secured the funding in the state budget. She said the funding will come from the money the state collected in higher sales taxes because of inflation.

Eligible residents do not need to take any action as the checks will be mailed automatically. Eligibility is based on tax filings from 2023.

Under the final version of the plan, single tax payers making $75,000 or less will receive a check of $200, and those making $150,000 or less will get $150.

Joint filers who make $150,000 or less will receive $400, and those making $300,000 or less will get $300.

Hochul’s initial proposal called for higher amounts: $300 for single filers making $150,000 or less, and $500 for joint filers making up to $300,000.

The plan is expected to help more than 8 million residents. Checks will be mailed across the state starting in October, and deliveries will continue through November.

Visit http://ny.gov/inflationrefund for more information.