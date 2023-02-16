WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua Hospice’s Annual Gala, ‘Wild 80s,’ Takes Place February 18

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care‘s Annual Gala takes place this Saturday, February 18.

The Gala, themed “Wild 80’s,” will take place at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at CHPC.care/gala.

The evening will feature food, music, prizes for best costumes, a basket raffle, and line dancing lesson. There also will be an Air Band Contest.

All proceeds from the gala will support Chautauqua Hospice and the Star Hospice House.

 

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

