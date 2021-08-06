Chautauqua Humane Society to Hold Pet Film Fest

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will be holding its first ever Pet Film Festival on September 25th. The festival will be hosted by local comedy duo Karate Sleepover.

Humane Society Partnership Director Brian Papalia said the idea of a Pet Film Fest is new to our area, “There’s really not people doing Pet Film Festivals at this point yet. So we’re kind of hoping this really helps build on the excitement of the whole thing and really ultimately brings in some decent dollars to help the animals here at the shelter.”

Papalia said the lead up to the event starts now, “We’re inviting folks to submit their favorite videos of their pets whether they’re funny, whether they’re cute. If they want to make one of the categories like a 60-second short movie, like a short film.”

Papalia added that when you register you will receive a window cling in the mail to boast of your pet’s celebrity status.

A volunteer panel will act as judges of the best videos in categories like Pet Tricks, Funny Moments, Short Stories of a minute or less, Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat, and Cutest Pet. Videos will be premiered during the film festival and winners will receive “Pawscar” trophies.

Papalia said this will be an in-person and virtual event, “So we will have folks in the house, hopefully some of those who have submitted videos so if they win they will be in the audience and can come pick them up. And then we’ll have that capability for anyone on the planet who has internet to watch it. And tickets to come into the event at the building will be $20 and to watch it online will be a $15 donation.”

The Humane Society will be collecting submissions via Google Drive through Friday, September 17th. The $25 entry fee benefits the Chautauqua County Humane Society. Learn more about the contest at chqhumane.org.