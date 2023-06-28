Chautauqua Institution Enacts New Safety & Security Polices for Season

Chautauqua Institution has enacted new safety and security policies for its season.

The Institution opened its 2023 Summer Assembly on June 24 with a performance by Bonnie Raitt at the Amphitheatre.

Those attending lectures and events at the Amphitheatre and other Institution venues will have to abide by a “clear container” policy.

The policy requires bags that are larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ to be see-through. Mesh bags do not meet requirements.

Patrons are welcome to bring backpacks, diaper bags or other totes to Chautauqua Institution but if they want access to a specific venue, they must abide by the clear container policy. Solid containers for personal items, like a wallet or a glasses case, are permitted in venues as long as each of those items is smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5”. Guests who use mobility scooters are asked to make sure any containers in baskets abide by these restrictions.

Clear bags are available for purchase at the Chautauqua Bookstore and the The Gallery Store at Strohl Art Center.

Other safety and security guidelines are as follows:

– Weapons are not allowed in venues. Sharp crafting items such as knitting needles are not considered weapons under this policy. They are permitted.

– Umbrellas are allowed in venues, but visitors may be asked to open one during security screening.

– Seat cushions are allowed in venues. If a seat cushion has pockets, they must be empty.

– Water bottles are allowed in venues but they must contain water only. Unclear water bottles with large tops may be subject to “shaking” for weapons screening.

Chautauqua Institution’s security planning varies for each event. Screening tools visitors might see at a venue include visual screening, handheld “wand” screening, walk-through weapons detection systems and random bag searches.

Additional information can be found at chq.org.