Chautauqua Institution Extends Deadline For Chautauqua Residents to Get Free Chautauqua Day Tickets, Parking

Chautauqua Institution has extended the deadline to get free gate passes and free parking for Chautauqua Day.

Chautauqua County residents now have until 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 17 to order their gate and parking passes at no charge.

Chautauqua Day takes place on Thursday, July 20.

The Chautauqua County Day includes access to all events in the Amphitheater and Hall of Philosophy that day, beaches, and more.

Proof of residency is required with youth ages 12 and under always free.

Events taking place that day include:

Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Director Setti Warren speaking at the 10:45 a.m. lecture at the Amphitheatre.

A panel discussion by the Chautauqua County Coalition of Women and Girls at 12:30 p.m. in the Hall of Philosophy.

Chautauqua Reads author Linda Villarosa speaking on her book "Under the Skin: Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation" at 3:30 p.m. in the Hall of Philosophy.

The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra performing works of "Mozart & Haydn" at 8:15 p.m. in the Amphitheatre.

Visit the Chautauqua Institution Ticket Office to obtain tickets or call 716-357-6250 for more information.