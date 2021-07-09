Chautauqua Institution – Week 3 Programming – Trust, Society, and Democracy

Chautauqua Institution‘s week three of programming focuses on “Trust, Society, and Democracy.”

The week, which begins today, includes renowned guests such as multi-award-winning country music star Wynonna Judd on July 16th, “The Sum of Us” author Heather McGhee; Edelman chief executive officer Richard Edelman; and “Why Trust Science?” author Naomi Oreskes.

The 10:30 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series program will consider the growing distrust of social institutions and how to restore trust while maintaining a healthy level of skepticism. The 1 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series will examine the theme “The Ethical Foundations of a Fully Functioning Society,” which explores the discourse on the foundations for an ethical society put forward by Greek philosophers such as Plato and Socrates including qualities such as reverence, justice and the objectivity of goodness.

Rabbi Jonah Pesner will serve as the guest chaplain for the week. Pesner is the director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and senior vice president of the Union for Reform Judaism.

The complete schedule of events and activities for Chautauqua Institution’s nine-week program can be found at chq.org.