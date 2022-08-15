WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Institution Week 8 Theme is ‘New Profiles in Courage’

Chautauqua Institution Week 8 Theme is ‘New Profiles in Courage’

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua Institution‘s week eight theme is “new profiles in courage.”

The 10:45 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series in the Amphitheater will have speakers examine historical and modern narratives of courage in a similar vein as then-Senator John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1956 book. The 2:00 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series in the Hall of Philosophy examines the same theme from a spiritual perspective.

Guests this week will include Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, renowned ballerina Misty Copeland, Congressman Jamie Raskin, political commentator Jonah Goldberg, celebrated jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, and folk trio and winners of “The Voice” Girl Named Tom.

The Very Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas will serve as ecumenical chaplain in residence throughout the week.

Visit chq.org for more information.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.