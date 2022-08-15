Chautauqua Institution Week 8 Theme is ‘New Profiles in Courage’

Chautauqua Institution‘s week eight theme is “new profiles in courage.”

The 10:45 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series in the Amphitheater will have speakers examine historical and modern narratives of courage in a similar vein as then-Senator John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1956 book. The 2:00 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series in the Hall of Philosophy examines the same theme from a spiritual perspective.

Guests this week will include Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, renowned ballerina Misty Copeland, Congressman Jamie Raskin, political commentator Jonah Goldberg, celebrated jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, and folk trio and winners of “The Voice” Girl Named Tom.

The Very Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas will serve as ecumenical chaplain in residence throughout the week.

Visit chq.org for more information.