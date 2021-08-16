Chautauqua Institution Week 8 Theme – ‘The Human Brain: Our Greatest Mystery’

Chautauqua Institution‘s week eight theme is “The Human Brain: Our Greatest Mystery.” Week Eight includes Grammy-nominated duo hip-hop/classical duo Black Violin, Best Americana Album Award-nominated folk band The Wood Brothers, emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute Norman Ornstein, and director of The Duke Initiative for Science & Society.

Speakers for the 10:30 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series program will discuss the enigma of the brain and how its anatomy sparks our personality and consciousness but can also be impacted by stress and trauma.

The 1 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series examines the theme “The Human Soul: Our Ineffable Mystery,” which explores the human recognition of a dimension beyond the physical plane of existence which connotes an inner reality, soul, Spirit or Life Force.

The Rev. Lynn Casteel Harper will serve as the guest chaplain for the week. Harper is a minister, chaplain, writer, and ordained Baptist minister. She has authored several books, most recently On Vanishing, which explores the dimensions of spirituality, social justice and dementia.