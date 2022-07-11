Chautauqua Institution Week Three – ‘The Future of Human Rights’

Week three for Chautauqua Institution will examine “The Future of Human Rights.”

Speakers on the 10:45 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series platform will examine ethics, morality and human rights both at home and abroad, and what work must be done in this critical global field. The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series tackles a similar topic, “The Spirituality of Human Rights,” in which speakers examine human rights and ethics within a religious context.

Speakers of note this week include on Thursday, July 14, Harvard Law School Professor Noah Feldman. Feldman, who also is a Bloomberg opinion columnist, is regarded as one of the great legal minds of our time. He joins the Chautauqua Lecture Series with a discussion on human rights as they pertain to free expression, Big Tech and social media platforms.

The Interfaith Lecture Series on Thursday, will feature Former President and CEO of the NAACP Cornell William Brooks.

And on Friday, July 15, the Chautauqua Lecture Series features 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Nadia Murad. Murad will discuss the need to create greater awareness of sexual violence and the needs of its victims, and the need to defend the rights of all marginalized ethnic and religious minorities.

Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow will perform at the Amphiteatre at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Opening acts include five-time Grammy-winning bluesman Keb’ Mo’ and Memphis-based blues band Southern Avenue.

The Reverend Michael-Ray Mathews will serve as guest chaplain for the week. Matthews serves as deputy director and chief faith officer for Faith in Action.