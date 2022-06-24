Chautauqua Institution’s 149th Season Opens this Weekend

Chautauqua Institution‘s 149th Season opens Saturday, June 25 in Chautauqua.

The nine-week season continues until August 28 and will feature programming that encourages lifelong learning and personal enrichment.

Opening night of the Chautauqua season will feature a special Voice and Violin performance by violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez.

Week one, which is themed, “What Should be America’s Role in the World?” will also feature The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, and lectures by bestselling author and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria, and Stanford University political scientist and a senior fellow and Mosbacher Director of the Center on Democracy Development Kathryn E. Stoner.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit chq.org or call (716) 357-6250.