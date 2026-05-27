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You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Dre Guinness of the Jamestown Tarp Skunks – May 15, 2026

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Dre Guinness of the Jamestown Tarp Skunks – May 15, 2026

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Dre Guinness of the Jamestown Tarp Skunks joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to celebrate broadcasts of Tarp Skunks games coming back to 107.9 WRFA for the teams 2026 season

www.jamestowntarpskunks.com


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.