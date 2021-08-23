Chautauqua Institution’s Final Week Focuses on “Resilience”

Chautauqua Institution‘s final week of the season will focus on the theme “Resilience.” The week, which concludes August 29, features the legendary, award-winning singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson; four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit; and Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling American roots band Old Crow Medicine Show; plus lectures from popular writers Evan Osnos of The New Yorker and author and historian of Christianity Diana Butler Bass.

The 10:30 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series program will discuss what drives people to keep going when outside forces are working against them, as well as the resilience that emerged during the tumult of 2020 and what that tells us about humanity. The 1 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series further examines the same theme by considering the residual trauma of uncountable historical tragedies and inhumanities and by looking for the wisdom that’s necessary for refusing to give up hope.

The Rev. John C. Dorhauer will serve as the guest chaplain for the week. Dorhauer is the ninth general minister and president of the United Church of Christ.