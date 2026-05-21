Chautauqua Lake Dragon Boat Festival Returns For Eighth Year

The Chautauqua Lake Dragon Boat Festival & Ducky Race is returning for its eighth year.

The event will will take place Saturday, August 8 at the Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Celoron.

The annual event features 10- and 20-person dragon boat teams, each complete with a drummer. There also will be live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and the community-favorite GCFCU Rubber Ducky Race.

Over the years, the festival has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations, including the Chautauqua Lake Association, Filling the GAP, the Sled Hockey Program, and several other community initiatives.

Community members interested in registering a team, becoming a sponsor, or learning more about the event can visit: chautauqualakeassociation.org/chq-dragon-boat