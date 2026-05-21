Randolph Central Schools Mourning Death Of Student Following Car Crash

Randolph Central Schools are mourning the death of a high school student as a result of a car accident.

Randolph Superintendent Kaine Kelly posted on social media that the district is extending its deepest condolences to the family of the 11th grader who died.

An obituary notice in the Jamestown Post-Journal indicates the student is 17-year old Skylar James Vincent See.

A service celebrating Skylar will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23 at the Randolph Central School Auditorium. Visitation will take place at the Auditorium from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Kelly said the district’s Crisis Response Team has met and has been deployed to help students and families to help them process the loss. He added that counseling services will be made available in the days and weeks ahead.