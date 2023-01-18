Chautauqua Lake Funding Recommendation Expected at CLPRA Meeting Thursday

The Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency is expected to make a recommendation on a new taxing district and tax fund to address lake issues at its meeting Thursday.

Freshwater Future of Michigan, whose mission is to be a “catalyst for community action that strengthens policies designed to safeguard the waters of the Great Lakes region,” put out a press release on the expected action by the CLPRA at the agency’s meeting on Thursday, January 19.

According to Freshwater Future, the proposed Chautauqua Lake tax district would tax property owners throughout the watershed even though a survey for resident input on this new tax was only sent to lakefront and lakefront access property owners. They criticized the processs, saying there is no clear long-term plan for how to use the proposed new tax revenue to return the lake to health.

At the last public meeting held by the CLPRA, consultants from Barton and LoGuidice went over three lake funding options that included a tiered flat fee, equivalent residential units, and a formula based fee. Other funding options could also include a near-lake district tax, a watershed/drainage district tax, a user impact fee and a boat user fee.

After a funding mechanism is selected, a fourth public information meeting will be held in February 2023 to present the findings.

The CLPRA’s meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19 in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the County’s YouTube page.