Chautauqua Master Gardeners Presenting Webinar On Garden With Deer Resistant Plants

The Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Chautauqua Master Gardener program is holding a webinar on gardening with deer resistant plants.

The Education Committee is hosting the free event online from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18. Temple University’s Ambler Arboretum Kathleen Salisbury will be the presenter.

Many gardeners experience significant deer pressure throughout the growing season and feel as though they must resign to gardening with them. Through this program, participants will learn why some plants are less palatable to deer than others, and the reasons why deer browse can be so unpredictable.

To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/m7zv858v]

For more information, reach out to Natural Resources Educator Eliza Hensel at emh275@cornell.edu. For further questions, call 716-664-9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquaag@cornell.edu.