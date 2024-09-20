Chautauqua Opportunities Receiving Grant To Help Homeless Youth

Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. is receiving a grant to help homeless youth.

The $245,500 grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will support the Transitional Living Program, which provides critical housing and services for older homeless youth in Chautauqua County, helping them transition to independent living.

According to HHS, the Transitional Living Program aims to assist homeless youth aged 16 to under 22 who cannot live with their families with long-term residential services. Through supervised housing and supportive services such as educational assistance, job training, counseling, and life skills development, the program aims to equip these young people with the tools they need to achieve self-sufficiency and lead independent lives.