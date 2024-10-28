Chautauqua Safety Village Halloween Fun Fair Takes Place Wednesday

The annual Chautauqua Safety Village Halloween Fun Fair will take place this Wednesday.

The event on October 30 will be held from 4:00 to 7:30 pm at the Safety Village, located next to BOCES on Route 394 in Ashville.

Admission is $5 per person with children age 2 and under free. It includes trick or treating among the 26 village buildings, crafts, kid friendly ghoul houses, 2 bounce houses (weather permitting) and activities.

Food concessions will be available for sale as well.

Tickets are available for pre-sale at chautauquasafetyvillage.com and also will be available at the event. Admissions will close at 6:45pm. Safety Village members and pre-sale ticket holders get to use the fast pass admission lane.

If you purchase a 2024 Safety Village membership before the Fun Fair, you will get free admission to this year’s Halloween Fun Fair and the Holiday Whobilation.

The event will take place rain or shine and is mostly located outdoors. Carpooling is strongly suggested. For more information, call (716) 338-0170.