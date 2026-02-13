Chautauqua Safety Village To Hold Soup Cook-Off, Bakery Auction Feb. 21

The Chautauqua Safety Village will hold its annual Soup Cook-Off and Bakery Auction Saturday, February 21.

The event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Safety Village campus, located at 2695 Route 394 (adjacent to BOCES).

This year’s event features a high-stakes “blind taste test,” where attendees serve as the ultimate judges. Guests will sample a diverse selection of signature soups crafted by premier area restaurants and caterers. The chef or establishment that captures the crowd’s palate will be honored with the 2026 Golden Ladle Award.

A live bakery auction follows the soup cook-off. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an array of premium desserts and artisanal treats donated by local bakeries and culinary partners.

All proceeds directly benefit the Chautauqua Safety Village’s life safety programs. These initiatives provide children with hands-on education in:

Emergency Response: Proper protocols for calling for help.

Accident Prevention: Identifying and avoiding everyday hazards.

Life-Saving Skills: Practical training to ensure long-term safety and well-being.

For more information, call (716) 338-0170