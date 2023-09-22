Chautauqua Soil & Water Receives Funding To Work With Three Lake Erie Watershed Farms

Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded state funding to work with three farms in the Lake Erie Watershed.

The funding is through the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program. It supports agricultural water quality conservation projects, enhances water quality in priority watersheds, and protects the environment.

Soil and Water will receive $291,271 to implement best management practice systems to reduce the risk of surface and ground water contamination, facilitate efficient management and application of agricultural chemicals to reduce runoff potential; and address a high priority watershed to reduce the potential impacts of agricultural non-point source pollution on sensitive streams and ground water resources.